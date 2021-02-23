Huskers Aim for 10th Big Ten Win at Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team shoots for its 10th Big Ten Conference win of the season while trying to gain a season split against Minnesota when the Huskers travel to Minneapolis on Wednesday. Tip-off between the Huskers (11-9, 9-8 Big Ten) and the Golden Gophers (7-11, 6-10 Big Ten) is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at Williams Arena.

A live video stream will be provided to BTN Plus subscribers, while fans can also follow Nebraska with the Husker Sports Network call of Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch across the radio network stations, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska heads to Minnesota after going 2-0 last week capped by an 87-72 home win over Penn State on Sunday. The win over the Lady Lions followed a 71-64 win at No. 24 Northwestern to complete a season sweep of the Wildcats. It was NU’s Big Ten-best fourth win over an AP Top 25 team (at game time) this season. The Huskers also own a win over current No. 25 Rutgers (Jan. 3).

The Huskers were led last week by College Sports Madness National Player of the Week Isabelle Bourne, who averaged 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks. Bourne, who was also named the Big Ten Player of the Week by the conference on Monday, is averaging 14.4 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds. She owns three straight double-doubles and five on the season. She missed Nebraska’s 76-71 loss to Minnesota (Jan. 19) with an ankle injury.

Bourne led five Huskers in double figures against Penn State, including 18 points from first-team All-Big Ten contender Sam Haiby. The 5-9 guard from Moorhead, Minn., had 18 points on a career-best 4-of-5 three-point shooting against the Lady Lions. Haiby is the only player in the Big Ten to rank among the top 12 in the conference in scoring (16.9 ppg, 12th), rebounding (7.2 rpg, 12th) and assists (4.5 apg, 9th).

Fellow Minnesotan Annika Stewart (Minneapolis) added 10 points against PSU in just seven minutes off the bench. The 6-3 freshman out of Wayzata High School scored all 10 in a 12-2 Husker surge to close the first half. She is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.

A third Minnesotan, freshman Kendall Coley added career highs with three points, two rebounds and a block against Penn State. Coley, who was supposed to be a high school senior at St. Louis Park in 2021, graduated in January and joined the Huskers in time for the first game against the Golden Gophers. Although she was not cleared to play and not in uniform, she was on the Husker bench.

Kate Cain rounded out the Huskers in double figures with 11 points, five rebounds and five blocks against Penn State. The 6-5 center from Middletown, N.Y., became Nebraska’s 34th 1,000-point scorer in the win at No. 24 Northwestern (Feb. 17). She went 7-for-7 from the floor and 8-for-8 at the free throw line in the win over the Wildcats. Cain is also Nebraska’s career record holder with 343 blocks, which ranks No. 6 in Big Ten history and No. 2 among active NCAA Division I players. Cain is one of 15 candidates for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year.

