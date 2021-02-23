Lincoln mattress shop donates dozens of beds to nonprofits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A handful of nonprofits, most in Lincoln and a few in Omaha, are receiving brand new beds thanks to donations made by a Lincoln mattress shop.

You may remember when 10/11 first introduced the owners of ComfortMade Mattress Factory in north Lincoln back in November of 2020 when they were handing out free pillows to our country’s heroes for Veterans Day. Well, the company’s generosity to reach out to the community didn’t stop there.

Throughout November and December 2020 at ComfortMade Mattress Factory, for every mattress sold, the owners decided to donate beds to outreach organizations here in southeast Nebraska. Those donations have wrapped up but are still leaving an everlasting impact.

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska recently received two new beds from ComfortMade. CSS representatives say the donations couldn’t have come at a better time since they’ve been helping more families than ever during the pandemic by furnishing more than 130 households in 2020 and 20 already in 2021. CSS says these donated beds from ComfortMade will go to use immediately.

Katie Patrick with Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska tells 10/11, “When we have individuals or businesses reach out and want to share their time and their talents with the clients and community members we serve, it’s a real honor to provide those connections.”

Initially, the goal of this program for ComfortMade was to donate 100 beds or more. They fell a little short of that number, but the nonprofits receiving the donations say they’re grateful, adding that anything and everything helps.

“We’re honored and we’re humbled to be able to give back in our small way that we do. It’s truly the organizations that are reaching out and doing the grunt work and the hard work in connecting business owners like ourselves to the people that could use these services,” said Mike Moore, general manager of ComfortMade Mattress Factory.

Moore tells 10/11 that being a small business in such a tight knit community like Lincoln, it’s important for his business to give back. That’s why he says he’s hoping to keep their Bed Donation Program as an annual tradition, reaching more organizations and giving away more beds every year.

The other Lincoln organizations ComfortMade is donating beds to include Cedars, CenterPointe, Bridges to Hope and Friendship Home in Lincoln. The organizations in Omaha are Furniture Project Omaha and Least of My Brethren.

Donations include beds many for children, like twin, full-sized and some queen-sized for families. ComfortMade says they’re always trying to reach out and find new ways to impact and put back into the community that supports them.

