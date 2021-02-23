Advertisement

LPD: Man found with stolen van, catalytic converters

Daniel Medley
Daniel Medley(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who was driving a stolen van with catalytic converters and power tools inside.

On Monday around 11 a.m., police said a van was driving north on 10th and Park Avenue with plates that expired January 2019.

LPD said while checking the status of the van which parked in a driveway of a home on 9th and Rose Streets, the driver took off running.

Officers said they learned the van was stolen in September 2020 and was red, but painted black.

LPD said more officers came into the area to help find the driver and saw the man near 9th and Plum Streets going inside and then outside of a home.

According to police, the driver came out and officers were able to arrest him. Police identified the driver as 48-year-old Daniel Medley.

The 77-year-old homeowner said he didn’t know Medley who tried forcing his way into his home.

While officers processed the van for evidence, LPD said they found several catalytic converters, along with power tools.

LPD is investigating where these catalytic converters came from.

Medley is facing felony theft by receiving charges, criminal trespassing charges, unauthorized use of a vehicle and no valid registration.

