NEMA says no heightened risk of flooding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Record snowfall and bitter cold temperatures have some people wondering if there’s a chance of more flooding like what was seen in 2019.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said while there has been a lot of snow, not close to the conditions that lead to the 2019 flooding. For example, 2020 with a drought season. In 2018 there weren’t drought conditions.

Plus, areas north of Nebraska, along the Missouri River, had comparatively dry winters. Meaning they aren’t expected to contribute much runoff.

“Stream flows in the Missouri are down quite a bit from where they were in 2019,” said Bryan Tuma, the Assistant Director at NEMA. “So we think we have a lot of capacity and we don’t expect extra moisture or runoff.”

As always, everyone is urged to be prepared. Experts said there’s always a flood risk for places that normally flood.

