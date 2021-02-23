Advertisement

Suspect arrested for death of 2-year old in Cheyenne

27- year old Wyatt Lamb of Cheyenne
Lamb is charged in Wyoming with aggravated child abuse and murder.
Lamb is charged in Wyoming with aggravated child abuse and murder.(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man has been arrested as a suspect in the death of a two-year-old. Cheyenne, Wyoming police announced Friday afternoon they found 2-year-old Athian Rivera dead shortly after posting to Facebook that he was missing. His remains were found in a dumpster.

Wyatt Lamb, 27, of Cheyenne was contacted at a Cheyenne residence and taken into police custody around 6:15 p.m. on an unrelated felony warrant for failure to appear and misdemeanor warrant for parole violation.

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)

Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie County District Attorney supporting additional charges of Aggravated Child Abuse and Murder.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

https://www.knopnews2.com/2021/02/22/missing-wyoming-toddler-found-dead-in-dumpster/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=knop&fbclid=IwAR0eojiiOHNG2luaMVmkwxQ8dzPQ39dp9K1l3wS5_h5BAXMVl0lNNDHWcdQ

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman battles coronavirus on top of cancer
Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Investigators ID suspects in Northeast Lincoln deadly officer involved shooting
LPD: Teen found slumped over in car struggles with officers; loaded gun found in car
DHHS releases new vaccination timeline
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck

Latest News

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man on multiple charges, including...
Troopers find 26 lbs of meth, suspected fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
Before gaming systems like Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation, there was Fairchild Channel "F"...
"Telling the Untold" - Jerry Lawson
Pothole Repair Accident
Car rams into pothole repair crew in Nebraska City