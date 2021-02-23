Suspect arrested for death of 2-year old in Cheyenne

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man has been arrested as a suspect in the death of a two-year-old. Cheyenne, Wyoming police announced Friday afternoon they found 2-year-old Athian Rivera dead shortly after posting to Facebook that he was missing. His remains were found in a dumpster.

Wyatt Lamb, 27, of Cheyenne was contacted at a Cheyenne residence and taken into police custody around 6:15 p.m. on an unrelated felony warrant for failure to appear and misdemeanor warrant for parole violation.

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon. (Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)

Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie County District Attorney supporting additional charges of Aggravated Child Abuse and Murder.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

https://www.knopnews2.com/2021/02/22/missing-wyoming-toddler-found-dead-in-dumpster/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=knop&fbclid=IwAR0eojiiOHNG2luaMVmkwxQ8dzPQ39dp9K1l3wS5_h5BAXMVl0lNNDHWcdQ

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.