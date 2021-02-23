Advertisement

Troopers find 26 lbs of meth, suspected fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man and seized more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Dawson County.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man and seized more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Friday, February 19, a trooper observed a Hyundai Azera fail to stop at a stop sign after exiting Interstate 80 at the Overton interchange, at mile marker 248. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 26 packages inside a duffel bag in the trunk. Twenty-five of the packages contained methamphetamine, with a total weight of 26 pounds. The final package contained .3 pounds of pills, suspected to contain fentanyl.

The driver, Octavio Padilla-Garcia, 35, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Padilla-Garcia was taken to the Dawson County Jail.

