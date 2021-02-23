Tuesday Forecast: Can you say 50 degrees?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected Tuesday and lots of melting snow. Afternoon high temperature in the lower 50s with a southwest breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mild. (1011 Weather Team)

Mainly sunny skies expected on Tuesday with mild temperatures. (1011 Weather Team)

A cold front will move through the area tonight and that means a few scattered clouds but no precipitation. Lows around 30 and a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be cooler, but not a big drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies. A gusty northwest wind up to 25 mph will be possible, especially in the morning. Seasonal temperatures expected on Thursday with a few scattered clouds. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the lower 40s. It will be a bit warmer for Friday with the high in the mid to upper 40s and mostly sunny.

Saturday looks to be mild and mostly sunny with the high in the lower 50s. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the region on Sunday and the chance for scattered rain and snow showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s.

Monday is the first day of March, Nebraska’s birthday and the first day of Meteorological spring. It will be a chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 30s and the chance for snow mixed with rain.

Next seven days look more spring like. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.