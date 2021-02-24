Allen goes for 41 points, not enough against Penn State

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Teddy Allen put on a record-breaking performance Tuesday night as the Nebraska men’s basketball team took Penn State down to the wire before falling 86-83. Allen finished with a career-high 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting, including six 3-pointers, as his 41 points was one shy of the school mark of 42 by Eric Piatkowski.

He tied school marks for points in a home game (Aleks Maric, 2007 vs. K-State) and most field goals made with 16 (Marvin Stewart, 1970 vs. Nevada) while his 28 first-half points broke NU’s single-half record. His performance matched the highest single-game total in the Big Ten this season. Allen’s 41 points on 16 makes against the Nittany Lions are the most points and made field goals allowed by PSU in a conference game.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.