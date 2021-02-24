Advertisement

Cool down for Wednesday

Cooler temperatures expected Wednesday along with a gusty northwest wind in the morning.
Cooler temperatures expected Wednesday along with a gusty northwest wind in the morning.
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that will mean cooler temperatures for Wednesday. High temperatures will return to around the typical average high temperatures for late February. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the lower 40s under party to mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning and then decreasing to 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.

It will be cooler and blustery on Wednesday. Morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny...
It will be cooler and blustery on Wednesday. Morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and colder with the lows in the lower 20s. Partly sunny for Thursday and seasonal with highs in the mid 40s and a southwest breeze 5 to 15 mph. Partly sunny on Friday as well with the high in the mid 40s.

High temperatures in the low 50s possible on Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Sunday will be cooler with the chance for scattered rain showers, possibly mixed with snow. At this time, it does not appear we will see any significant precipitation. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s.

Slight chance for a rain or snow shower on Monday with the highs in the mid 40s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and warmer with the afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s.

Seasonal temperatures over the next 7 days with small chances for precipitation.
Seasonal temperatures over the next 7 days with small chances for precipitation.

