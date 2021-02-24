Dogs shocked by stray electrical current in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - A mysterious electric current has been shocking dogs in downtown St. Louis, but city leaders figured out what was going on.

Jojo the lab knows all the doggie hot spots downtown, but there’s one spot where Jojo doesn’t dare venture.

“Every time we walk in that corner, she’s like, ‘Take me the other direction,’” Rachel Roman said.

Studies shows dogs can remember things or places that hurt them.

Jojo’s owners believe something on the corner or under it hurt their dog

“We were walking and she just kind of yelped really loudly, and then she picked up her paw and you could tell something had bothered her,” Roman said.

A small handmade sign is the only thing to warn people it may be dangerous to walk your pet there.

It was put up by users of the Nextdoor app, who worry an electrical current is shocking neighborhood dogs.

“It’s just it’s hard to see your dog, you know, struggling,” Mike Roberts said.

Incredibly, the same issue was reported by downtown pet owners exactly two years ago, just one block away.

“Her legs started ... like almost like a seizure, like her rear legs. And, um, she kind of fell down so we went on our walk and on the way back, it happened again at the same place,” Roberts said.

It happened to his dog Gert when crossing a metal sidewalk grate just a few feet away from where the electric shocks are being reported now

“Animals were getting zapped by some electric current,” Alderman Jack Coatar said.

He confirmed an investigation by Ameren and city crews found a stray electrical current in the area.

“They did figure out that actually there was a streetlight near the southeast corner of 10th and Washington that had a short that was causing some electrical current with all the moisture and everything to go through the ground,” Coatar said.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the latest electrical issue has also just been fixed.

Luckily, neither dog was seriously injured.

“Jojo seems to be fine. I don’t see any lasting, lasting issue, but there’s definitely something there. Dogs are so intuitive. So they they notice everything.” Roman said.

Gert has since passed away from unrelated reasons.

Now, with a new rescue dog, Roberts worries that it’s just a matter of time before the shock pops up again on another St. Louis street: “I’m more concerned about why is it happening again, and you know what, what else is going on under these streets?”

