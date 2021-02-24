Economic indicators continue upward swing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during January, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The leading indicator rose 0.72%, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

“The rising indicator provides another signal that economic growth will be solid in Nebraska through mid-2021,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Strong business expectations were the primary reason for the rising indicator. Respondents to the January Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to expand sales and employment over the next six months, Thompson said.

Airline passenger counts also rose modestly but remain far below pre-pandemic levels.

Manufacturing hours worked and building permits for single-family homes declined during January. There also was an uptick in initials claims for unemployment insurance.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website.

