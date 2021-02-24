Advertisement

Economic indicators continue upward swing

Business growth is expected through at least mid-2021.
Business growth is expected through at least mid-2021.(Jared Austin)
By Press Release
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during January, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The leading indicator rose 0.72%, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

“The rising indicator provides another signal that economic growth will be solid in Nebraska through mid-2021,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Strong business expectations were the primary reason for the rising indicator. Respondents to the January Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to expand sales and employment over the next six months, Thompson said.

Airline passenger counts also rose modestly but remain far below pre-pandemic levels.

Manufacturing hours worked and building permits for single-family homes declined during January. There also was an uptick in initials claims for unemployment insurance.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Generic AP
Mining firm buys key parcel of land in southeast Nebraska
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
The Lincoln-Lancaster COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in yellow (moderate).
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in yellow
Details on the new Nebraska vaccine plan
Those with pre-existing conditions disappointed at Nebraska’s move away from CDC guidelines
Pothole Repair Accident
Car rams into pothole repair crew in Nebraska City

Latest News

Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Second suspect in shootout with Lincoln Police officer dies
Board of Directors adds two new members
State Fair Board adds two new members
UNK's Bruner Hall will be under repair for what could be months after a pipe burst due to the...
UNK’s Bruner Hall under repair following pipe burst
New trial ordered in fatal Nebraska prison riot stabbing