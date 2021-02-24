February’s “Final Four”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The stretch run for this long...long...long month of February looks rather placid...with seasonal temperatures slowly warming as we head into the weekend accompanied by a couple of minor precipitation chances...

After unseasonably mild weather on Tuesday...Mother Nature brought us back down to earth today with afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It was breezy at times as well...especially early in the day. When things have been BAD this month...they’ve been REALLY BAD...with lots of snow and record-or-near record cold temperatures at times...so a day like today that was rather “average” for this time of year doesn’t seem all that bad in comparison.

Temperatures will warm to “slightly-above average” for Thursday and Friday (the average high in Lincoln jumps to 44° on Thursday by the way)...with a small chance for some light rain showers on Friday as a weak Pacific weather system slides across the forecast area. Saturday is expected to pop back into the lower 50s for afternoon highs. A cold front drops south through the region Saturday night and into Sunday...cooling us back into the upper 30s-to-lower 40s for Sunday and bringing another small chance for light rain or light snow into the forecast. Neither of these precipitation “chances” look significant at this time...so it looks like this brutally LONG “shortest” month of the year will end quietly...and we’re thankful for that. Monday is March 1st...the beginning of “meteorological” spring (”astronomical” spring begins March 20th)...and next week should feel rather “spring-like” as temperatures return to the 40s...50s...and MAYBE even the 60s as the week goes along...stay tuned !

Your Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear-to-partly cloudy early...then increasing cloudiness with a small chance for isolated sprinkles or flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly-to-mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs 40-to-45°. Northwest winds becoming southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds of 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy...breezy...and a little milder with a 20% chance for light rain showers. Highs 45 to 50°. South winds of 8 to 18 mph...with gusts to 20 or 25 mph at times.

