HS Basketball Scores (Tues, Feb. 23)

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HS Basketball Scoreboard

Tuesday, Feb. 23

BOYS SCORES (SUBDISTRICTS)

Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24

Alliance 49, Sidney 44

Amherst 76, Alma 41

Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 46

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43

Auburn 74, Syracuse 26

Aurora 53, Seward 46 (OT)

BDS 55, Thayer Central 36

BRLD 68, Tri County Northeast 40

Battle Creek 62, Norfolk Catholic 54

Bayard 55, Hemingford 46

Blair 54, Bennington 53

Blue Hill 43, Shelton 42 (OT)

Boone Central 71, Madison 37

Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27

Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29

Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42

Centennial 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 51

Central City 63, Centura 59 (ot)

Central Valley 58, Riverside 46

Chase County 58, Dundy County Stratton 50

Clarkson/Leigh 52, Wisner-Pilger 37

Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 40

Cozad 59, Minden 51

Crawford 23, Cody-Kilgore 18

Creighton 38, Bloomfield 32

Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44

Deshler 50, McCool Junction 43

Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19

Douglas County West 67, Arlington 45

Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40

Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49

Fairbury 63, Wilber-Clatonia 58 (OT)

Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Pawnee City 32

Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43

Friend 41, Exeter-Milligan 38

Fullerton 53, Shelby-Rising City 51 (OT)

Gibbon 49, Wood River 42

Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29

Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Sandy Creek 55

Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 22

Heartland Lutheran 43, Giltner 32

Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42

Howells-Dodge 61, Stanton 44

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15

Johnson-Brock 51, Weeping Water 42

Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33

Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 81, Homer 48

Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 51

Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Louisville 55, Conestoga 35

Lourdes Central Catholic 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43

Maxwell 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 45 (OT)

Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25

Medicine Valley 68, Brady 52

Milford 85, Raymond Central 53

Mitchell 48, Chadron 34

Mount Michael Benedictine 60, Elkhorn 55

Mullen 71, Arthur County 23

Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42

Norris 66, Nebraska City 35

North Bend Central 60, Aquinas Catholic 49

North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Northwest 56, Hastings 40

Oakland-Craig 55, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 30

Ogallala 59, Gordon-Rushville 36

Omaha Christian Academy 63, East Butler 59

Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49

Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 33

Osceola 63, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Osmond 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 39

Palmyra 61, Archbishop Bergan 45

Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23

Paxton 58, Hyannis 37

Pender 57, St. Edward 32

Pierce 58, O’Neill 44

Platteview 51, Waverly 39

Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23

Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19

South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34

Southern Valley 55, Bertrand 51

Spalding Academy 61, Twin Loup 56

St. Mary’s 78, Santee 37

St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45

Sterling 48, Lewiston 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Pleasanton 54

Sutton 64, Superior 36

Tri County 57, Southern 48

Twin River 52, Arcadia/Loup City 44

Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49

Wakefield 64, Ponca 43

Wallace 60, Southwest 37

Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51

West Holt 58, Ainsworth 47

Wynot 60, Stuart 47

Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell Talbot 45

GIRLS SCORES (DISTRICTS)

Fremont 79, Elkhorn South 54

Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Northeast 34

Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 27

Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 31

North Platte 47, Omaha Northwest 41

Omaha Central 63, Columbus 35

Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Burke 61

Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln High 47

