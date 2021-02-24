HS Basketball Scores (Tues, Feb. 23)
HS Basketball Scoreboard
Tuesday, Feb. 23
BOYS SCORES (SUBDISTRICTS)
Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24
Alliance 49, Sidney 44
Amherst 76, Alma 41
Ansley-Litchfield 65, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 46
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43
Auburn 74, Syracuse 26
Aurora 53, Seward 46 (OT)
BDS 55, Thayer Central 36
BRLD 68, Tri County Northeast 40
Battle Creek 62, Norfolk Catholic 54
Bayard 55, Hemingford 46
Blair 54, Bennington 53
Blue Hill 43, Shelton 42 (OT)
Boone Central 71, Madison 37
Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27
Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29
Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42
Centennial 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 51
Central City 63, Centura 59 (ot)
Central Valley 58, Riverside 46
Chase County 58, Dundy County Stratton 50
Clarkson/Leigh 52, Wisner-Pilger 37
Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 40
Cozad 59, Minden 51
Crawford 23, Cody-Kilgore 18
Creighton 38, Bloomfield 32
Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44
Deshler 50, McCool Junction 43
Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19
Douglas County West 67, Arlington 45
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40
Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49
Fairbury 63, Wilber-Clatonia 58 (OT)
Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Pawnee City 32
Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43
Friend 41, Exeter-Milligan 38
Fullerton 53, Shelby-Rising City 51 (OT)
Gibbon 49, Wood River 42
Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29
Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Sandy Creek 55
Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 22
Heartland Lutheran 43, Giltner 32
Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42
Howells-Dodge 61, Stanton 44
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15
Johnson-Brock 51, Weeping Water 42
Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33
Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 81, Homer 48
Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 51
Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Louisville 55, Conestoga 35
Lourdes Central Catholic 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Elkhorn Valley 43
Maxwell 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 45 (OT)
Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25
Medicine Valley 68, Brady 52
Milford 85, Raymond Central 53
Mitchell 48, Chadron 34
Mount Michael Benedictine 60, Elkhorn 55
Mullen 71, Arthur County 23
Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42
Norris 66, Nebraska City 35
North Bend Central 60, Aquinas Catholic 49
North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Northwest 56, Hastings 40
Oakland-Craig 55, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 30
Ogallala 59, Gordon-Rushville 36
Omaha Christian Academy 63, East Butler 59
Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49
Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 33
Osceola 63, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Osmond 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 39
Palmyra 61, Archbishop Bergan 45
Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23
Paxton 58, Hyannis 37
Pender 57, St. Edward 32
Pierce 58, O’Neill 44
Platteview 51, Waverly 39
Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23
Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19
South Platte 59, Creek Valley 34
Southern Valley 55, Bertrand 51
Spalding Academy 61, Twin Loup 56
St. Mary’s 78, Santee 37
St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45
Sterling 48, Lewiston 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Pleasanton 54
Sutton 64, Superior 36
Tri County 57, Southern 48
Twin River 52, Arcadia/Loup City 44
Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49
Wakefield 64, Ponca 43
Wallace 60, Southwest 37
Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51
West Holt 58, Ainsworth 47
Wynot 60, Stuart 47
Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell Talbot 45
GIRLS SCORES (DISTRICTS)
Fremont 79, Elkhorn South 54
Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Northeast 34
Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 27
Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 31
North Platte 47, Omaha Northwest 41
Omaha Central 63, Columbus 35
Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Burke 61
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln High 47
