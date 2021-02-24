Huskers look to knock off 5th-ranked Illinois

The Nebraska men’s basketball team faces its eighth ranked team of the season, as the Huskers travel to Champaign, Ill., to take on No. 5 Illinois on Thursday night. Tipoff between the Huskers and Fighting Illini is set for shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday’s game will be televised on BTN with Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app. Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Thursday’s game continues a stretch of four games in eight days that began with the 86-83 loss to Penn State. Following Thursday, the Huskers will host Minnesota on Senior Night on Saturday before taking on Rutgers on Monday. The Huskers (5-16, 1-13 Big Ten) could not capitalize on a career night from Teddy Allen, falling to Penn State on Tuesday night. Allen carried the Husker attack, posting a career-high 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting, as well as eight rebounds and eight assists. Allen scored 28 first-half points, setting a school record, to send the Huskers into the locker room trailing 39-38. Nebraska rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to pull even at 70 with 6:20 remaining, but could not complete the comeback. Trailing by three, the Huskers had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Trey McGowens, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds. Nebraska shot 54 percent from the field, including 12-of-25 from 3-point range, but Penn State hit 14 3-pointers and took advantage of 18 Husker turnovers and turned them into 25 points. Illinois (16-6, 12-4) saw its seven-game winning streak snapped with an 81-72 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday night. The Illini were held to 40 percent shooting, while Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were held to a combined 30 points, nearly 10 points under their season average. Trent Frazier led Illinois with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Illini shot just 5-of-17 from beyond the arc. Aaron Henry had 20 points, while Joshua Langford had 13 points and 16 rebounds for MSU, which led by as many as 19 in the second half before Illinois rallied in the second half.

