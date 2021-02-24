Huskers set for long-awaited softball season opener

Nearly one year after its 2020 season abruptly came to an end, the Nebraska softball team will open its 2021 season this weekend at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Fla.

The Huskers will play three doubleheaders in three days in the Sunshine State, facing Indiana twice on Friday, Michigan State twice on Saturday and Ohio State twice on Sunday.

This weekend’s action kicks off a 44-game conference-only schedule that has the Big Red playing multiple games against each of the other 13 Big Ten Conference teams. In addition to the games this weekend, Nebraska will play three-game series against No. 17 Michigan and Purdue in two weeks back at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex. The Huskers will then play four-game weekend home series against Penn State, Illinois, Wisconsin and Maryland and four-game weekend road series at Rutgers, Minnesota, Iowa and Northwestern.

Fans can watch all six games this weekend with a subscription to Big Ten Network+. The coverage begins at 9 a.m. (Central) on both Friday and Saturday for the Huskers’ doubleheaders with Indiana and Michigan State, respectively. Sunday’s coverage of the Ohio State doubleheader begins at 2:30 p.m. (Central), although fans are advised that the game could start later due to the length of previous games. Any additional available coverage of this weekend’s games, including live stats, will be posted to the softball schedule page prior to first pitch.

The Huskers are also optimistic about their season outlook. Nebraska returns its primary starter from last season at all eight defensive positions, while bringing back three of its four pitchers. The Huskers return 90 percent of their hits from last season, 88 percent of their RBIs and 82 percent of their runs. In the circle, NU brings back 70 percent of its innings from 2020.Individually, all-region performers Tristen Edwards and Samantha Owen both chose to return for a fifth season in 2021. Eight freshmen have been added to the fold, three of whom were ranked among the top 100 recruits nationally (MJ Green, Caitlynn Neal and Abbie Squier).

Weekend Schedule

Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Indiana (DH) 9 a.m. (CT)

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Michigan St. (DH) 9 a.m. (CT)

Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. Ohio St. (DH) 2:30 p.m. (CT)

All games played at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Fla.

