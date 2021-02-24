Lincoln has one more death From COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Wednesday that one more person has died from COVID-19. The death was a man in his 70s in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 220.

LLCHD reports 58 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 27,990.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19dashboard to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: 13,130

Weekly positivity rate:

February 14 through 20: 24 percent

February 21 through 24: 21.2 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 40 with 28 from Lancaster County and 12 from other communities (none on ventilators).

Vaccine doses administered: more than 73,600

An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register.

The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register. The registration is open to all County residents, but those who are in Phase1B – those age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions – are encouraged to register.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at mid-yellow, indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading.

