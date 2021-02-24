Second suspect in shootout with Lincoln Police officer dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner and acting Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson gave an update to the officer involved shooting from the weekend.

Sheriff Wagner shared that the passenger in the suspect car, 26-year-old Christian W. Alexander of Evansville, Wyoming, had died from his injuries at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

An autopsy for Alexander is scheduled. The driver of the car, 30-year-old Hailey R. Stainbrook of Casper, Wyoming was also killed in the incident.

Investigators said they’ve been in contact with both Stainbrook’s and Alexander’s families, and both families are assisting in the investigation.

Sheriff Wagner said investigators are continuing to review patrol car video footage, body camera footage, as well as camera footage from businesses nearby where the shooting took place.

Investigators said they are still examining ballistic evidence, gunshot residue evidence and using forensic techniques to determine which of the two suspects fired the revolver during the incident. When it comes to how many shots in total were fired between the suspects and law enforcement officers, investigators are still doing round counts with the officers involved, matching up that information with the projectiles they’ve located, as well as shell casings. Sheriff Wagner said this process takes quite some time.

A Grand Jury will be convened regarding this case.

Sheriff Wagner said this is the most serious incident a law enforcement officer can be involved in. In regards to this incident, he said it was a culmination of several days of criminal activities with the suspects. Sheriff Wagner said it was a very real threat to public safety because Stainbrook and Alexander were robbing people.

Both Stainbrook and Alexander produced firearms and fired at authorities during the incident. Investigators have said that authorities returned fire, shooting both suspects. Stainbrook and Alexander were taken to a local area hospital by LFR. Stainbrook was taken to emergency surgery, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Timeline

Thursday 2/18 - A 2005 white Trailblazer was stolen Thursday morning from Cheyenne, Wyoming. LSO said the Trailblazer was driven by the suspects. According to LSO, the vehicle was warming up in the parking lot of a hotel in Cheyenne. The victim said there was .38 caliber revolver in the vehicle when it was stolen.

Saturday 8:39 a.m. - A male victim said he was robbed in the parking lot of a northwest Lincoln hotel by a man with a pistol, who was accompanied by a woman. The suspects left the scene in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer.

9:16 a.m. - The man was alerted that his credit card was used at a gas station in northeast Lincoln.

9:30 a.m. - NSP trooper spotted the vehicle westbound on Superior Street near the 5500 block and initiated the pursuit.

Officer involved shooting

LSO said as the trooper tried stopping the Trailblazer, the suspects fled westbound on Superior Street. During the pursuit, Alexander tried shooting the trooper. The trooper attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle with an intervention technique. The vehicle came to rest along the southbound traffic lanes underneath the I-80 bridge on US Highway 77. By this time, the trooper was assisted by another trooper and Lincoln police officer.

According to investigators, both Stainbrook and Alexander produced firearms and fired at law enforcement officers. Authorities returned fire, shooting both suspects.

At this point, investigators do not know how many shots were fired in this shooting.

LSO said they are still interviewing officers and troopers, as well as investigating the patrol cars and suspect vehicle.

Two guns were recovered, a pistol and a revolver. According to investigators, the pistol was used in the robbery at the hotel and they’re still working to confirm if the revolver was the one stolen along with the Trailblazer in Wyoming.

Crime scene investigators with LSO, LPD and NSP processed the scene throughout the day on Saturday, with the road opening back up Sunday at 2 a.m.

LSO said the names of the officers involved will come from each corresponding agency, not the Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation, 10/11 NOW will continue tracking the latest developments and share those with you on air and online.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.