Advertisement

LPS invites all high schoolers back to school

LPS teachers share historic moments of President Biden’s inauguration
LPS teachers share historic moments of President Biden’s inauguration(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public School students in 10th and 11th grade have been invited back to school on March 15th after spring break, according to Superintendent Steve Joel.

Joel announced the decision in a board meeting Feb. 23rd.

“There will be teachers that will be concerned about that particularly in light of the fact that they have not been vaccinated at this point and we understand that we understand there is going to be some nervousness and concern, but we feel again, if we follow safety protocols as we have, that we can keep a risk to a minimum,” said Joel.

LPS announced four days prior that freshman are allowed to come back to in-person learning.

Here is a press release from LPS: After reviewing with the health department the latest information, LPS staff have decided to end the 3/2 schedule for high school students starting fourth quarter. Beginning March 15, all high school students will either be full time in-person or 100% remote. High school early release days will remain on Wednesdays for the rest of the school year.

There are several factors that lead to this decision, including but not limited to:

  • The LLCHD risk dial has remained in “Yellow - Moderate Risk” for the last three weeks. While the community numbers of transmission seem to be declining, everyone needs to continue following the safety protocols in place to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. Students and staff in schools are doing a fantastic job of following the protocols and reducing the risk of spread.
  • There are still 24% of high school students district-wide that are 100% remote learning, further reducing the number of students in the building at one time.
  • Out of the 455 high school students and staff tested during the week of Feb. 8, only two individuals (in two different schools) tested positive. That’s a positivity rate of 0.4% when testing for asymptomatic spread.
  • Students need to be able to finish the school year strong and get the support they need during the fourth quarter.
  • All other schools in LPS and the rest of Nebraska have successfully transitioned their students back to full time by following the proven safety protocols already in place.
  • LPS will continue to monitor conditions with the LLCHD and make adjustments as necessary. LPS will explore other opportunities to provide testing in the high schools to help with the monitoring.

High school families who wish to switch to 100% Remote Learning for fourth quarter will need to fill out the Remote Learning Request Form by Friday, March 5. The request form can be found here: http://lps.org/remoteform.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman battles coronavirus on top of cancer
Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Investigators ID suspects in Northeast Lincoln deadly officer involved shooting
LPD: Teen found slumped over in car struggles with officers; loaded gun found in car
DHHS releases new vaccination timeline
18-month-old child in Douglas County dies after being hit by a truck

Latest News

A new initiative is trying to keep Nebraska-grown food right here in the Cornhusker State by...
New bill looks to supply schools with Nebraska-grown food
Farm to School bill connects local food to school. The bill also creates hands-on agriculture...
Farm to School Bill connects children to locally grown food
This is a photo of 22 pounds of meth seized in Omaha in 2020. The DEA seized more than 400...
Meth and Fentanyl on the Rise: A look at narcotics trends in Nebraska in 2020
The Nebraska women’s basketball team shoots for its 10th Big Ten Conference win of the season...
Huskers Aim for 10th Big Ten Win at Minnesota