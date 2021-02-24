Nearly 2,700 people vaccinated at PBA Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nearly 2,700 Lancaster County residents received COVID-19 vaccine at Wednesday’s large-scale clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Most of those vaccinated were people age 71 and up and their spouses.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) with assistance from community partners will hold two more clinics this week - one on Thursday and one on Friday. The clinics will provide second doses for residents age 80 and up who received their first doses at the Arena earlier this month. As with previous clinics, the health department will be working with the Arena, various partners and volunteers to provide extra support and assistance to help ensure accessibility and mobility for the population being served.

The health department continues to vaccinate people in Phase 1B. As more vaccine is available, others in that phase will have the opportunity to get vaccinated. COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov is a helpful resource for the latest vaccine information, including the lists of priority groups in each phase and the groups that are currently eligible to receive vaccine.

The first step to getting vaccinated is to register using the secure, online form at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The form is available in English and Spanish. As doses become available, those who are registered will be contacted to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. Registration is open to all County residents.

Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. LLCHD has interpreters available to assist callers who speak other languages.

The state also recently launched a registration site. Lancaster County residents only need to register once on either the LLCHD website or the state website. LLCHD and the state health department can securely share data as needed.

Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact, and confined spaces.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit CDC.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.