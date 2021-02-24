Advertisement

Pairings released for Class B District Finals

Norris basketball coach Jimmy Motz talks to his team during a timeout at the EMC Tournament.
Norris basketball coach Jimmy Motz talks to his team during a timeout at the EMC Tournament.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An exciting day of boys basketball is ahead when Norris, Waverly, and Beatrice all compete for state berths on their home floor. The three local schools will host District Finals on Saturday.

Norris, the Class B #2 seed, welcomes Elkhorn North for a 2pm game. Beatrice hosts Aurora, while Waverly draws Scottsbluff in a rematch of last year’s thrilling District Final.

NSAA District Pairings & Schedule

