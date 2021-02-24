State Fair Board adds two new members

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has added two new members to their Board of Directors. Tom Dinsdale of Grand Island was appointed to the board by Governor Pete Ricketts. Dinsdale will serve as the Grand Island representative on the board and replaces Jeremy Jensen, who recently left the board.

In addition, Tom Shellpeper from Stanton will serve as the District Three representative to the Board of Directors. Shellpeper was elected to that position at the annual meeting of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers.

A press release from the State Fair office provided the following biographies of the new board members:

Tom Dinsdale is the owner of Dinsdale Automotive in Grand Island. His childhood days were spent on the farm near Palmer, where he learned that hard work was a way that he could make a difference in life. Many hours were spent haying and feeding cattle. Most recently he served on the 1868 Foundation Board, Stuhr Museum Board and President of the Fonner Park Board. Dinsdale Automotive is the sponsor of the State Fair Beef Barn. He was recognized as the Grand Island Independent Man of the Year in 2010 for his considerable and consistent effort to give back to the community over the years. He brings that enthusiasm to the State Fair Board where he is excited to help grow the Nebraska State Fair.

Tom Schellpeper, a life-long Stanton native, is extremely excited to be a member of the the Nebraska State Fair Board. His father served as a State Fair Board member. Shellpeper’s term on the Stanton County Fair Board has spanned 15 years. He is past president of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers. Tom has grown up with the Nebraska State Fair and understands the agriculture heritage of the fair. His involvement with the family’s diversified livestock and grain operation allows him to bring great vision and excitement to the Nebraska State Fair Board.

This year’s Nebraska State Fair is scheduled to run from August 27 through September 6.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.