State officials won’t attend a meeting regarding AltEn ethanol plant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After planning a meeting for March 1 to discuss issues with the Mead ethanol plant, Saunders County has canceled it because the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy chose not to participate.

This all comes after the Saunders County Board of Supervisors issued an emergency disaster declaration to address any contamination issues with the ethanol plant.

The county is asking for emergency funding, including from the governor’s emergency funds. Recently, the AltEn Ethanol Plant was asked to stop wastewater discharge after finding out it used pretreated seed corn containing insecticides. These insecticides are potentially harmful to both people and their livestock.

The plant also had a pipe burst over a week ago, causing four million gallons of wastewater to spill in mead.

The Saunders County Attorney, Joseph Dobesh, stated 10/11 NOW that said:

“We are disappointed NDEE declined our invitation to provide information to the community and look forward to working with them as they continue to aggressively pursue addressing the environmental contamination.”

He also said the county’s offer to NDEE to arrange a public meeting will remain open.

