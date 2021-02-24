Workers at the People’s City Mission get their first vaccine dose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, workers at the People’s City Mission were able to get their first dose of the COVID vaccine. This is following the state’s plan to place them in Phase 1B.

According to the CEO of the mission, Pastor Tom, the city mission has about 100 workers with 80 of them working there full time.

Although he didn’t have exact numbers, he said dozens of workers have been waiting for this day to come.

He said he actually got a call Tuesday morning from the health department telling him he could get his vaccine.

Pastor Tom said the City Mission serves over 300 people daily and there isn’t a lot of social distancing doing it.

People who go to the city mission are likely to be more vulnerable to the virus, according to Pastor Tom.

“I think for a lot of people there’s just a relief that the end might be in sight because I think for all of us or those who are listening because this has been a long time of kind of going through this whole pandemic,” said Pastor Tom.

He is hopeful people staying at the mission will get vaccinated soon.

According to DHHS, they’re expected to start getting the vaccine in phase 1C which is likely by mid-march.

Pastor Tom said, “I think there’s just a relief; a relief of everything knowing that things will eventually get back to normal and I know that’s a hope for everybody.”

He hopes with more people at the mission getting the vaccine soon, it’ll lead to more of a sense of normalcy within the building.

