Bill allowing conceal carry without permit introduced to Nebraska legislature

By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - LB 236 is a bill in committee in the Nebraska legislature that would allow counties to authorize carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Maggie Degunia is an instructor with Athena Arms in Bellevue, they are defenders of the second amendment here, they also want to help law-abiding citizens become properly trained and armed.

Maggie says it’s very important to train people how to use a weapon. She says there’s more to a concealed carry permit than just carrying a gun.

“Because you learn more than just carrying the gun concealed you learn about the laws, you learn about what’s going to happen after you actually carry a firearm. A lot of people don’t know all the legal aspects of carrying a firearm and don’t know the legal aspects of if you actually have to use it these classes are super informative to be able to actually protect the public,” Degunia said.

There are other states in the country that allow concealed carry without a permit.

