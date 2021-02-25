City Biogas project complete: Turning wastewater into gasoline

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The water you flush down the toilet is now producing gasoline.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Thursday the city’s latest biogas project is complete.

The project takes wastewater from the city’s treatment plant, which produces a methane byproduct and turns that from natural gas into fuel.

“With this project complete we are actively creating fuel being sold on the national market,” Gaylor Baird said.

Gaylor Baird said fuel sales will generate $2.6 million annually, allowing them to recoup the money spent on the project in just over three years.

The city is working with Black Hills Energy to get the gasoline into a pipeline.

“It can be used anywhere,” Donna Garden, with LTU said. “It’s in the national market but it can also be used at fueling stations here in Lincoln.”

Garden said in the future the gas could be used to fuel city vehicles.

To give an idea of how much gas is being produced, Black Hills Energy said each year it will produce enough gas to fuel 718,857 one-way trips for Nebraska football fans to go from Southpointe Mall to Memorial Stadium every year.

