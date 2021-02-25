City of Lincoln repairs 7,000 potholes in the last two weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pothole repairs are well underway in Lincoln, with crews fixing nearly 7,000 potholes in the last two weeks, using 240,000 pounds of material.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and head of LTU, Elizabeth Elliott said any crews that haven’t been dealing with snow removal have been out fixing potholes, and as long as pavement temperatures remain above 40 degrees, the city’s four dedicated pothole trucks are out too.

“With the increase in the number of freeze thaw cycles we are prepared to handle the increase in potholes,” Elliott said. “Any day that it’s not snowing or raining we’ll have 12 crews out.”

On average, LTU fills 52,000 potholes each year. Last year they filled 42,000.

But Elliott said pothole repairs aren’t a permanent solution.

“When crews go out, they document street conditions and we make plans for permanent repairs if they’re needed,” she said.

She said using money raised through the quarter-cent sales tax, 20 Lincoln On the Move projects will take place this summer with the goal of minimizing potholes in the future.

If there’s a pothole in your area that needs repaired, you can report it to the city using UPLNK.

