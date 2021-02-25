Friday Forecast: A nice finish to a nice week!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As temperatures have warmed up over the past week and snow has continued to melt, ice jams and some river flooding could be an issue as we head into the weekend and early next week. A Flood Watch has been issued along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers through 12 PM on Monday. Lowlands near the river could experience flooding as well as large slams of ice being lifted onshore. Please make sure to never drive across flood waters - you never know how deep the water could be!

Ice jams and river flooding are possible through this weekend to early next week as snow melt and river ice continue to melt. (KOLN)

More melting is expected as we head into Friday and this weekend as more mild temperatures are expected as we get ready to finish February and begin March. On Friday we should see highs a few degrees warmer than Thursday with most areas seeing afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures should be a few degrees above average on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Look for south and southwest winds to be a bit breezy into the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 MPH possible at times. We should also see intervals of clouds and sun through the day on Friday with mostly sunny skies to start the day and mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Variable cloudiness is expected through Friday morning and afternoon with clearing skies by Friday evening. (KOLN)

The extended forecast continues to show more mild weather as we head into March with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with mainly dry weather. There will be a small chance for some rain or snow showers Saturday night and into very early Sunday, but for the most part, dry weather is forecast for the next week.

Mild weather is expected over the next 7 days with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mainly dry weather. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.