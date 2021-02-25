Advertisement

LFR: Duplex unit is a “total loss” after overnight fire

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in southeast Lincoln
Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene of a duplex fire near 79th & Van Dorn late Wednesday night.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene of a duplex fire near 79th & Van Dorn late Wednesday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:11 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire at a duplex near 79th and Van Dorn late Wednesday night.

The call came in just before 11:30 p.m. at an address along Stonewall Court.

Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller tells 10/11 NOW the fire started in the garage of one of the units and spread. There was at least one occupant inside who made it out safely. Two vehicles were inside the garage where the fire started, which may have added to the blaze.

Chief Mueller says there is just smoke damage to the adjoining unit, but the fire wasn’t able to spread to that home.

The cause and amount of damage haven’t been released, but Chief Mueller says the unit where the fire started is essentially a total loss. It’s not immediately clear how many people have been displaced.

One firefighter was injured at the scene due to icy conditions, but did not require hospitalization.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Generic AP
Mining firm buys key parcel of land in southeast Nebraska
Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Second suspect in shootout with law enforcement in Lincoln dies
Missing Nebraska toddler found safely in Iowa
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
The Lincoln-Lancaster COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in yellow (moderate).
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in yellow

Latest News

Parks and recreation proposes new greenhouse
Parks and recreation proposes new greenhouse
“Most recently Finke Gardens grew the bedding plants for Sunken Gardens for I think three...
Parks and recreation proposes new greenhouse
LINCOLN Both suspects now dead after police involved shooting
Second suspect dies after being shot by police, officers determine shootings were justified
Nearly 2,700 people were vaccinated at a clinic held at Pinnacle Bank Arena February 24, 2021.
Nearly 2,700 people vaccinated at PBA Wednesday