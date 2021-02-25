LFR: Duplex unit is a “total loss” after overnight fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire at a duplex near 79th and Van Dorn late Wednesday night.

The call came in just before 11:30 p.m. at an address along Stonewall Court.

Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller tells 10/11 NOW the fire started in the garage of one of the units and spread. There was at least one occupant inside who made it out safely. Two vehicles were inside the garage where the fire started, which may have added to the blaze.

Chief Mueller says there is just smoke damage to the adjoining unit, but the fire wasn’t able to spread to that home.

The cause and amount of damage haven’t been released, but Chief Mueller says the unit where the fire started is essentially a total loss. It’s not immediately clear how many people have been displaced.

One firefighter was injured at the scene due to icy conditions, but did not require hospitalization.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.