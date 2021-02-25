Advertisement

Lincoln man, girlfriend arrested after evading police

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Valley news Live)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is behind bars facing multiple charges after fleeing several traffic stops over the last few weeks.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said 33-year-old Jason Smith was contacted by police at a home near 14th and Warlick Boulevard Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Spilker said he was seen walking out of the home and when investigators approached him, he tried to go back inside.

Spilker said they were able to arrest him without incident.

Once Smith was in custody, officers saw his black Chevy Impala parked in the garage of the home with Smith’s 20-year-old girlfriend, Olivia Gordon, in the passenger seat.

Spilker said officers saw numerous small baggies, a scale, marijuana and syringes in the vehicle. They also found a loaded handgun and .1 grams of meth inside Gordon’s purse.

Smith was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts of fleeing to avoid arrest and driving during suspension. Gordon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant for assault.

