Lincoln Police investigating suspicious person seen near elementary school

(WBAY)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a report of a suspicious person seen near Riley Elementary school.

Officer Erin Spilker said a parent reported her 10-year-old daughter said a man approached her while she was walking home and said he was going to give her a ride home from school. The girl ran away from the man and went home.

Police said the only description they’re able to release at this time is that the man had dark hair.

The investigation is ongoing, they’re hoping to pull surveillance video from the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

