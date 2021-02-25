Advertisement

LSO: No charges for man seen kicking dog on surveillance footage

Surveillance Pic
Surveillance Pic(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - No charges will be brought against a man seen kicking a dog outside a Lancaster County business, authorities said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday around noon, a deputy was dispatched to DE Guns at 252 N. 134th street on an animal abuse call.

The reporting party had observed a man kick a dog on the passenger side of a pickup truck.

“Video of that incident was obtained and uploaded to Facebook. The deputy assigned to the case made contact with the owner of the dog and interviewed him. He explained there was more to the incident than the 10 sec Facebook video.”

According to a release by LSO, “the dog is an alpha male, and sometimes requires physical discipline. The dog is an 80 lb pitbull and would not obey his commands. The dog was examined and did not have any injuries.”

The release states the relevant state statutes, N.R.S. 28-1008 defines “cruelly mistreat” as “knowingly and intentionally kill, maim, disfigure, beat, mutilate, burn, scald, or otherwise inflict any harm upon any animal”. N.R.S. 28-1009 prohibits a person from “cruelly mistreating” an animal.

LSO said they do not believe the actions of the owner of the pit bull meet the statutory requirements to be able to cite him.

Warning: The video below is graphic and contains graphic language.

