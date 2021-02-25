Advertisement

Man arrested after being found intoxicated at gas pump

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An intoxicated man found sitting in a vehicle by a gas pump in Lincoln was arrested and tied to a catalytic converter theft, police said.

Lincoln Police said on Feb. 11 around 5 a.m., officers were called to the UStop at 2700 Porter Ridge Road to check on a man sitting at a gas pump in a white sedan.

The station clerk felt the man was drunk, and when officers contacted him he seemed confused, police said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found pot and 5.6 grams of meth, as well as a catalytic converter and several blades.

Marcus Vogt, 25, of Lincoln, was taken into custody on drug charges. As the investigation continued, police learned that Vogt reportedly stole the catalytic converter from a 2020 Chevy Silverado at Firestone Tire on N. 66th Street.

