Missing CCC-L inmate arrested

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on February 10, 2021 has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department. The Nebraska Department of Corrections said Davaughn Johnson jumped a fence at the facility to escape.

Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday around 6 p.m. at 112th and Ellison.

Johnson started serving his sentence on August 29, 2012. He was sentenced to 13 years and two months to 23 years for multiple charges out of Lancaster County that include: accessory to a felony (murder), terroristic threats, assault on an officer and assault by a confined person.  He has a tentative release date of March 31, 2030.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

