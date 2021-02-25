Advertisement

Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed

Big Ten
Big Ten(Nebraska Athletics)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. - This weekend’s Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series has been postponed.

“The decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon by the two schools out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.,” a release states.

The events have been postponed due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.

“We are obviously disappointed that we won’t get to compete at Wisconsin this weekend, but our players understand that the health and safety of everyone is most important,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said.

Nebraska is scheduled to play next at Illinois on Friday, March 5 at 8 p.m. (CT).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Second suspect in shootout with law enforcement in Lincoln dies
Missing Nebraska toddler found safely in Iowa
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene of a duplex fire near 79th & Van Dorn late Wednesday night.
LFR: Duplex unit is a “total loss” after overnight fire
Nebraska Generic AP
Mining firm buys key parcel of land in southeast Nebraska

Latest News

Davaughn Johnson
Missing CCC-L inmate arrested
City Biogas project complete: Turning wastewater into gasoline
City of Lincoln repairs 7,000 potholes in the last two weeks
Jeff Rust will take over as principal in the 2021-22 school year
New principal named at Adams Elementary School