Nebraska man arrested for murder in Colorado cold case

David Anderson was arrested in early February for a killing in Colorado in 1981.
David Anderson was arrested in early February for a killing in Colorado in 1981.(Dawson County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - A man tied to the killing of Colorado woman nearly 40 years ago was arrested earlier this month in Nebraska, authorities announced Thursday.

David Dwayne Anderson, 62, was arrested Feb. 10 for the killing of Sylvia Quayle, 35, in her home in Cherry Hills Village in August 1981, police in the Denver suburb said. According to court records, Anderson later appeared in court in Dawson County and waived his right to fight extradition to Colorado, KUSA-TV, which first reported the arrest, said.

The public defender representing him in Nebraska did not return a telephone call seeking comment.

Police began working with Denver’s Metro Crime Stoppers and forensic science computing company United Data Connect in January 2020 on the case. To identify a person of interest, genetic sequencing was done on DNA evidence from the case and then compared with information shared on public genealogical websites, United Data Connect co-founder and former Denver district attorney Mitch Morrissey said.

Police chief Michelle Tovrea said her thoughts were with Sylvia’s family, including her sister and brother-in-law, and the pain and loss they have suffered.

“I am pleased there is a path moving forward to seek justice in her death,” she said.

