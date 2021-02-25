New principal named at Adams Elementary School

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Thursday that current Hartley Elementary School principal Jeff Rust will be the new principal at Adams Elementary School starting next year. His new duties will begin on July 1.

LPS continues to fill principal positions across the school district after several retirements created a domino effect when principals accept new opportunities. The latest announcement is just one of several announcements that will take place this spring.

Rust has served as Hartley’s principal since 2012. Prior to Hartley, he was Saratoga’s coordinator, then assistant principal from 2006-2012. He taught at Belmont elementary from 2001-2005. Rust received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.

Rust will replace Adams principal Amy Clark. Clark was recently announced as the new principal at Sheridan Elementary School after De Ann Currin announced her retirement.

