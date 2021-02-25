Parks and recreation proposes new greenhouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For more than 90 years, the Sunken Gardens have been a major attraction in Lincoln.

But the location where the city grows its plants is now closing and the city has to find another way to get the flowers to fill the space.

10/11 NOW spoke with the Director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation, he said they’ve noticed fewer and fewer local nurseries and greenhouses that grow bedding plants.

Now he’s come up with a new idea to make sure the gardens can continue to bring people in for years to come.

“It’s one of the bright spots of color that appeals to so many people in the community,” said director Lynn Johnson.

To fill the space, back in the 1980′s the city grew its flowers in a city-owned greenhouse.

Then they decided to bid out the contractural growing of the plants.

“Most recently Finke Gardens grew the bedding plants for Sunken Gardens for I think three years, they’re selling their business at this point,” said Johnson.

Now they’ve decided to go back to the idea of having their own greenhouse, costing an estimated $380,000 and would be located in Antelope Park.

The idea was brought up at a city council budget meeting this week.

“That expenditure will come out of the City Capital Improvement Program and I was letting the city council know they will be seeing a request from the parks and recreation department to move some funds,” said Johnson.

One council member is brainstorming ways to help with the cost.

“Thinking perhaps a small fee for commercial photographers, I know there are a lot of weddings in the park,” said Councilwoman Sandra Washington.

She said she’ll also be looking into grants.

Johnson said it’s kind of coming full circle.

“It’s probably time for the city to return to growing plants for its use,” said Johnson.

The director of parks and recreation told 10/11 NOW, they plan to put it in front of the city council this summer, then hope to have construction on the greenhouse started by this fall and completed by February of 2022.

