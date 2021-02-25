Advertisement

State Diving Highlights & Results

Lincoln High's Novalee Schmit competes at the 2021 NSAA State Diving Championships
Lincoln High's Novalee Schmit competes at the 2021 NSAA State Diving Championships(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 NSAA State Diving Championships were held Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Several area divers competed at the state meet, including Lincoln Southeast’s Kat Hoffman who placed second in the girls competition.. Omaha Marian’s Megan Carter earned the gold medal, becoming the second four-time champion in Nebraska history.

NSAA State Diving Results

