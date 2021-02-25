State Diving Highlights & Results

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 NSAA State Diving Championships were held Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Several area divers competed at the state meet, including Lincoln Southeast’s Kat Hoffman who placed second in the girls competition.. Omaha Marian’s Megan Carter earned the gold medal, becoming the second four-time champion in Nebraska history.

STATE DIVING: Four Lincoln divers reach Girls State Finals



Tess Lawson (LHS): 15th Place

Novalee Schmit (LHS): 9th Place

Ryane Neal (LSW): 6th Place

Kat Hoffman (LSE): 2nd Place



Megan Carter (Omaha Marian) becomes second 4-time state champion in Nebraska history. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/C4m6gYmZBG — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.