Thursday Forecast: Typical late February day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be some mid to high level clouds Thursday morning and temperatures will be on the cool side. More sunshine is expected Thursday afternoon and high temperatures in the mid 40s. Average high temperature in Lincoln for Thursday is 44 degrees.

Partly to mostly sunny skies with seasonal temperatures for Thursday. (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and chilly once again with the low temperature dropping into the mid 20s. Friday will start off partly cloudy and then mostly sunny in the afternoon and the high will hit the upper 40s.

Saturday should be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and mild. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 50s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. It will be colder on Sunday with the high around 40 and a slight chance for a rain shower, possibly mixed with some snow.

Monday is March 1st, the first day of Meteorological spring and Nebraska’s birthday. Partly sunny on Monday with the high around 50 degrees. Slight chance for a sprinkle on Tuesday and continued mild with the high in the lower 50s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and nice with highs reaching the mid 50s.

Above average temperatures will continue for the rest of next week into the weekend.

High temperatures for the Lincoln area over the next 10 days will be at or above average with small precipitation chances. (1011 Weather Team)

