Former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly to join Nebraska Attorney General’s Office

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorney General Doug Peterson has announced that Joe Kelly is joining the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Kelly served as the United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska from 2018 to 2021. Kelly submitted his resignation earlier this month when he and other U.S. attorneys across the country were asked by President Joe Biden’s administration to step down by the end of the month.

According to the release, Kelly will serve as Chief of the Criminal Bureau in the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Peterson said, “Joe’s years of experience as a criminal prosecutor will be a tremendous asset to the Nebraska Department of Justice and the citizens of Nebraska.”

