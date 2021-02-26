Haebig wins Big Ten Title

MINNEAPOLIS, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior Autumn Haebig captured the first Big Ten Conference swimming title in school history on Thursday night, when she raced to a school-record time of 1:44.39 in the 200 freestyle at the 2021 Big Ten Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Haebig, a 2020 CSCAA All-American from Grafton, Wis., won Nebraska’s first individual title since Lauren Bailey claimed the 1,650-yard Big 12 Conference title in 2007.

Haebig’s school-record time eclipsed her previous record of 1:44.94 set at last year’s conference meet.

Complete coverage of Nebraska’s day at the Big Ten Swimming Championships in Minneapolis and Diving Championships in West Lafayette, Ind., will follow shortly.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.