Haebig wins Big Ten Title

Nebraska senior Autumn Haebig captured the first Big Ten Conference swimming title in school history on Thursday night, when she raced to a school-record time of 1:44.39 in the 200 freestyle at the 2021 Big Ten Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Haebig, a 2020 CSCAA All-American from Grafton, Wis., won Nebraska’s first individual title since Lauren Bailey claimed the 1,650-yard Big 12 Conference title in 2007.

Haebig’s school-record time eclipsed her previous record of 1:44.94 set at last year’s conference meet.

Complete coverage of Nebraska’s day at the Big Ten Swimming Championships in Minneapolis and Diving Championships in West Lafayette, Ind., will follow shortly.

