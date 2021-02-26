Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to keep you busy in the Capital City this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered.

Midwinter Market: A Virtual Downtown Lincoln Shopping Event

The Midwinter Virtual Market is an inclusive and creative market with the goal of providing a new, virtual opportunity for makers and small business owners to share their wares and expand their consumer base. From coffee and baked goods to jewelry and art, they strive to showcase the best that Lincoln has to offer.

Thursday through Friday; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Lincoln High School Theatre presents Godspell

Based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew it deals with the last days of Jesus and includes dramatized versions of several well-known parables. Godspell is a religious experience, a demonstration of joy and a celebration of the family of man.

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m.; $5 per device

More info: HERE

Capital Jazz Society presents Friday Livestream featuring The Derek Molacek Quartet

The Derek Molacek Quartet will perform in a livestreamed concert. Molacek is a trombonist, composer and arranger based out of Omaha. He completed his doctorate at the Glenn Korff School of Music at UNL in the spring of 2017. The quartet features Andrew Wray, drums; Sean Lebita, piano; and Jonah Bennet, bass.

Friday 8 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee Bar presents Come Together-Beatles Tribute Band

You don’t want to miss this! It’s Beatles Night, three hours of this special performance with Steve and Kelly of the Come Together Band. So, come out and enjoy live music, drinks and food.

Saturday 6-9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Virtual Sunday with a Scientist: Where on Earth am I?

Take a virtual walk through space and time using Google Earth with Dr. David Harwood, Professor and Stout Chair in Stratigraphy in UNL’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. See the world like a geologist as Dr. Harwood takes you on a Google Earth tour across Nebraska, then to a sandy desert, the icy South Pole and even travel through time.

Sunday 2-2:45 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.