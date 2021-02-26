Advertisement

H.S. Boys Subdistrict Scoreboard (Thurs, Feb. 25)

Milford's Micah Hartwig reacts to a made 3-point shot during the Eagles win over Lincoln...
Milford's Micah Hartwig reacts to a made 3-point shot during the Eagles win over Lincoln Christian in the Subdistrict C1-2 Final.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adams Central 63, Gibbon 35

Amherst 74, Cambridge 43

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Louisville 24

Auburn 47, Fairbury 36

BDS 40, Deshler 24

BRLD 61, Wakefield 49

Boone Central 57, Columbus Scotus 41

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48

Burwell 63, Ansley-Litchfield 61 (OT)

Central Valley 61, Fullerton 53

Chase County 60, Hershey 51

Diller-Odell 45, Friend 31

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Spalding Academy 54

Falls City Sacred Heart 67, Sterling 35

Freeman 53, Tri County 48

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Centennial 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Lutheran High Northeast 39

Hay Springs 49, Crawford 21

Howells-Dodge 53, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Pender 45

Kearney Catholic 59, Cozad 27

Kenesaw 41, Blue Hill 33

Loomis 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54

Lourdes Central Catholic 37, Johnson-Brock 36

Mead 37, Omaha Christian Academy 19

Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 40

Milford 64, Lincoln Christian 53

Mullen 49, Paxton 36

North Platte St. Patrick’s 75, Maxwell 34

Oakland-Craig 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45

Ogallala 66, Mitchell 51

Omaha Concordia 52, Douglas County West 50

Parkview Christian 70, Osceola 53

Pierce 54, Battle Creek 35

Potter-Dix 80, South Platte 53

Silver Lake 30, Heartland Lutheran 28

Southern Valley 56, Elm Creek 40

St. Paul 74, Central City 71

Sutton 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 39

Twin River 46, Cross County 37

Wahoo 78, North Bend Central 66

Walthill 65, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 61

Wayne 57, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 57

Wynot 42, St. Mary’s 38

Yutan 75, Palmyra 52

