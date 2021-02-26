H.S. Boys Subdistrict Scoreboard (Thurs, Feb. 25)
H.S. Boys Subdistrict Scores (Thursday, Feb. 25)
Adams Central 63, Gibbon 35
Amherst 74, Cambridge 43
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Louisville 24
Auburn 47, Fairbury 36
BDS 40, Deshler 24
BRLD 61, Wakefield 49
Boone Central 57, Columbus Scotus 41
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48
Burwell 63, Ansley-Litchfield 61 (OT)
Central Valley 61, Fullerton 53
Chase County 60, Hershey 51
Diller-Odell 45, Friend 31
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Spalding Academy 54
Falls City Sacred Heart 67, Sterling 35
Freeman 53, Tri County 48
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Centennial 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Lutheran High Northeast 39
Hay Springs 49, Crawford 21
Howells-Dodge 53, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Pender 45
Kearney Catholic 59, Cozad 27
Kenesaw 41, Blue Hill 33
Loomis 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54
Lourdes Central Catholic 37, Johnson-Brock 36
Mead 37, Omaha Christian Academy 19
Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 40
Milford 64, Lincoln Christian 53
Mullen 49, Paxton 36
North Platte St. Patrick’s 75, Maxwell 34
Oakland-Craig 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45
Ogallala 66, Mitchell 51
Omaha Concordia 52, Douglas County West 50
Parkview Christian 70, Osceola 53
Pierce 54, Battle Creek 35
Potter-Dix 80, South Platte 53
Silver Lake 30, Heartland Lutheran 28
Southern Valley 56, Elm Creek 40
St. Paul 74, Central City 71
Sutton 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 39
Twin River 46, Cross County 37
Wahoo 78, North Bend Central 66
Walthill 65, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 61
Wayne 57, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 57
Wynot 42, St. Mary’s 38
Yutan 75, Palmyra 52
