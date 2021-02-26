Jury finds two guilty of 2018 murder of Lincoln mother

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men have been found guilty of murdering 36-year-old Jessica Brandon in July 2018.

On Friday, a jury found Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams guilty of commission of murder with a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of attempted interference with commerce by robbery and firearms conspiracy.

The jury spent most of Thursday and nearly four hours Friday morning deliberating before returning their verdict after seven days of testimony.

Brandon was a mother of three and grandmother of two. She was the only one shot in the 2018 home invasion.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lincoln Police were called to 1950 Fairfield Street on July 31, 2018 shortly before 4 a.m., and discovered Brandon had been shot in the left shoulder.

Brandon was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m., the court records state.

The affidavit explains officers were met by Brandon’s significant other, Michael Robertson, who took them to her. She was found at the bottom of a set of stairs, unresponsive.

In addition to Brandon and Robertson, there were four females under the age of 16 in the home at the time of the murder, as well as a 61-year-old female.

Several individuals were found on the main floor bound with zip ties and duct tape, according to court records.

In addition, after an investigation of the crime scene, multiple pounds of marijuana and $85,000 worth of cash and marijuana edibles were located.

The court records state the marijuana and money was the likely motive for the break-in.

Court records state police were told by an informant one of the suspects said the robbery “went south” after they encountered all the people in the home.

