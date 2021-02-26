Lincoln man robbed and assaulted leaving his downtown apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for two people who robbed and assaulted a man while he was leaving his downtown apartment early Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police were called to 16th and D Streets on a report of a robbery. A 21-year-old man reported that after exiting his apartment, he was approached by two people in the hallway. He told police one of the individuals ripped his necklace off and hit him in the face. The victim ran away and called police.

The victim also reported his Bluetooth speaker was stolen.

Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

