Advertisement

Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East win districts, earn state berths

Lincoln Pius X players and coaches pose with the District A-1 Championship plaque.
Lincoln Pius X players and coaches pose with the District A-1 Championship plaque.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln East each won district championships on Thursday. The Thunderbolts, led by Alexis Markowski’s 28-point effort, topped Bellevue West. Pius remained unbeaten and will be the top seed at the state tournament next week.

Meanwhile, freshman Kennadi Williams scored 15 points to pace Lincoln Southwest in a 58-35 victory over Norfolk. Lincoln East used a strong start to cruise past Papillion-La Vista South.

Class A Girls Basketball Scores (Thursday, Feb. 25)

Fremont 93, Papillion-LaVista 52

Lincoln East 63, Papillion-LaVista South 44

Lincoln Pius X 67, Bellevue West 41

Lincoln Southwest 58, Norfolk 35

North Platte 64, Bellevue East 50

Omaha Central 76, Lincoln North Star 54

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Second suspect in shootout with law enforcement in Lincoln dies
Missing Nebraska toddler found safely in Iowa
Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene of a duplex fire near 79th & Van Dorn late Wednesday night.
LFR: Duplex unit is a “total loss” after overnight fire
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

Boys Subdistrict Finals Highlights
Boys Subdistrict Finals Highlights
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Nebraska falls to 1-14 in Big Ten play after loss at Illinois
Milford's Micah Hartwig reacts to a made 3-point shot during the Eagles win over Lincoln...
H.S. Boys Subdistrict Scoreboard (Thurs, Feb. 25)
Lincoln High's Novalee Schmit competes at the 2021 NSAA State Diving Championships
State Diving Highlights & Results