Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East win districts, earn state berths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln East each won district championships on Thursday. The Thunderbolts, led by Alexis Markowski’s 28-point effort, topped Bellevue West. Pius remained unbeaten and will be the top seed at the state tournament next week.

Meanwhile, freshman Kennadi Williams scored 15 points to pace Lincoln Southwest in a 58-35 victory over Norfolk. Lincoln East used a strong start to cruise past Papillion-La Vista South.

Class A Girls Basketball Scores (Thursday, Feb. 25)

Fremont 93, Papillion-LaVista 52

Lincoln East 63, Papillion-LaVista South 44

Lincoln Pius X 67, Bellevue West 41

Lincoln Southwest 58, Norfolk 35

North Platte 64, Bellevue East 50

Omaha Central 76, Lincoln North Star 54

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.