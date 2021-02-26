LIVE: Governor press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. - Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference to discuss the State’s work to support coronavirus vaccinations and help Nebraskans get back to a “more normal life,” along with other topics.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson will also speak and has a special announcement.

Watch the press conference live Monday at 10 a.m. CT in the video player above.

