LIVE: Governor press conference

By Amber Little
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. - Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference to discuss the State’s work to support coronavirus vaccinations and help Nebraskans get back to a “more normal life,” along with other topics.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson will also speak and has a special announcement.

Watch the press conference live Monday at 10 a.m. CT in the video player above.

