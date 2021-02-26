LPD: Driver arrested during stop; drugs, stun gun and brass knuckles found

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man during a traffic stop where they found drugs, pills, a stun gun and brass knuckles.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, police officers conducted a traffic stop of a red 2012 Chevy Chrysler at 27th and O Streets.

LPD said officers spoke with the driver, identified as 30-year-old Claytavius Wiley, who gave officers paperwork for the car that showed it was never registered after he purchased it in May.

Officers noted that they could smell a strong odor of marijuana. LPD said officers searched the car and found a loaded handgun.

While officers were placing Wiley in custody, they said he ran away. Other officers arrived on scene and were able to take Wiley into custody blocks away.

LPD said officers found marijuana throughout the car, prescription pills, a stun gun, brass knuckles and several expired in-transits.

According to officers, Wiley did not have prescriptions for the pills which were Quetiapine Fumarate and Buspirone Hydrochloride pills.

Wiley was arrested and is facing possession of weapon by prohibited person charges, possession of a weapon domestic violence conviction charges, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer, various drug charges, operation of an unregistered vehicle and fictitious in-transits charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.