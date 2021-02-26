Advertisement

LPD: Driver arrested during stop; drugs, stun gun and brass knuckles found

Claytavius Wiley
Claytavius Wiley(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man during a traffic stop where they found drugs, pills, a stun gun and brass knuckles.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, police officers conducted a traffic stop of a red 2012 Chevy Chrysler at 27th and O Streets.

LPD said officers spoke with the driver, identified as 30-year-old Claytavius Wiley, who gave officers paperwork for the car that showed it was never registered after he purchased it in May.

Officers noted that they could smell a strong odor of marijuana. LPD said officers searched the car and found a loaded handgun.

While officers were placing Wiley in custody, they said he ran away. Other officers arrived on scene and were able to take Wiley into custody blocks away.

LPD said officers found marijuana throughout the car, prescription pills, a stun gun, brass knuckles and several expired in-transits.

According to officers, Wiley did not have prescriptions for the pills which were Quetiapine Fumarate and Buspirone Hydrochloride pills.

Wiley was arrested and is facing possession of weapon by prohibited person charges, possession of a weapon domestic violence conviction charges, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer, various drug charges, operation of an unregistered vehicle and fictitious in-transits charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance Pic
LSO: No charges for man seen kicking dog on surveillance footage
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed
David Anderson was arrested in early February for a killing in Colorado in 1981.
Nebraska man arrested for murder in Colorado cold case
Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene of a duplex fire near 79th & Van Dorn late Wednesday night.
LFR: Duplex unit is a “total loss” after overnight fire
Grand jury indicts UNL student on child pornography charges

Latest News

police lights
Lincoln man robbed and assaulted leaving his downtown apartment
LPS announces new 2021-22 Remote Learning Program principal
From inventors, to award winners and those who’ve made groundbreaking changes in society, Black...
Telling the Untold: Taking Black history beyond one month
A pursuit that started in the Omaha Metro ended in northeast Lincoln just before midnight,...
Pursuit ends in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night