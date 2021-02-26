Mayor Announces Police Chief Search Committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Friday the membership of a community committee to assist her in the search for the next Lincoln Police Chief and the interviews with candidates. Members of the committee are:

Bob Caldwell, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, NEBCO, Inc.

Tracy Corr, Chairperson, Mayor’s Neighborhood Roundtable

Marty Fehringer, former LPD Captain, Assistant Chief of UNL Police

Romeo Guerra, Executive Director, El Centro de las Americas

Pastor John Leonard Harris, M.Ed., Founder and President, Encouragement Unlimited, Incorporated

Dr. Ed Mlinek, Emergency Medicine Specialist, Bryan Health

Genelle Moore, former LPD Captain, Human Resources Specialist, Lincoln Public Schools

Phil Tegeler, retired, Former Executive Director, The Bridge Behavioral Health

Dr. Colette Yellow Robe, Academic Retention Specialist, UNL

“I’m grateful to these community members for their commitment to assisting in the selection process for the next leader of the Lincoln Police Department,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “I look forward to their input and advice when we are ready to narrow the candidate pool to a group of finalists.”

Additional staff assistance will be provided to the committee by the Mayor’s Chief of Staff, Jennifer Brinkman; City Attorney Yohance Christie; and the Director of the City-County Human Resources Department, Doug McDaniel.

The Mayor announced a four-week public engagement process last week that includes a short online survey at lincoln.ne.gov/PoliceChiefSearch as well as virtual listening sessions and focus groups. Those who lack online access may complete the survey by calling 402-441-1877 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Paper copies of the survey are available at all Lincoln City Libraries.

Focus group meetings have been scheduled for the business and education sectors and faith communities. The dates and registration information are available on the website. Additional focus group meetings for neighborhoods, youth and LPD partner organizations will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

As a part of this robust engagement effort, the Mayor also is meeting with LPD leaders, officers, and staff, as well as 911 Emergency Communications employees, about their priorities for a new Police Chief. Following the month-long period of public engagement, the position announcement will be formulated and is projected to be released at the end of March.

Former Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister resigned in early January to seek a position in the private sector, and Brian Jackson is serving as Acting Chief during the search for a permanent Chief. More information on LPD is available at police.lincoln.ne.gov.

