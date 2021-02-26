Meth found in I-80 traffic stop; 2 arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two California women were arrested after Nebraska State Troopers located six pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Hamilton County.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Nissan Versa fail to stop at a stop sign after it exited Interstate 80 at the Hampton interchange. During the stop, the trooper detected criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle resulted in six pounds of meth, as well as less than an ounce of marijuana. The methamphetamine was located in five separate bags in the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

Nebraska State Troopers located six pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Hamilton County. (Nebraska State Patrol)

The driver, Carmen Felix Loera, 36, and an 18-year-old girl were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp.

The teen was also cited for possession of marijuana- less than an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

NSP Troopers and Investigators have taken more 56 lbs of meth off Nebraska streets in the first 56 days of 2021.

